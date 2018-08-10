FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Apple asks federal judge to dismiss battery performance lawsuits

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Apple Inc is urging a federal judge to dismiss a class action alleging iPhone battery performance fraud, calling the defect claims baseless.

According to the class action in federal court in San Jose, 2016 and 2017 software updates caused unexpected shutdowns and hampered the performance of iPhone SE, 6 and 7 models, misleading customers into believing their phones were close to the end of their life cycle and forcing them to buy either new phones or replace batteries.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vB4lR0

