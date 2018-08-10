Apple asks federal judge to dismiss battery performance lawsuits

Apple Inc is urging a federal judge to dismiss a class action alleging iPhone battery performance fraud, calling the defect claims baseless.

According to the class action in federal court in San Jose, 2016 and 2017 software updates caused unexpected shutdowns and hampered the performance of iPhone SE, 6 and 7 models, misleading customers into believing their phones were close to the end of their life cycle and forcing them to buy either new phones or replace batteries.

