Apple faces mounting lawsuits over casino-style games

Apple Inc on Tuesday was hit with a new class action lawsuit on Tuesday accusing it of profiting from illegal gambling by offering casino-style games made by South Korea-based DoubleU Games Co Ltd through its popular app store.

“Apple permits and facilitates illegal gambling by operating as an unlicensed casino,” the plaintiffs, Oregon resident Joshua McDonald and Alabama resident Michael Helsel, said in a complaint filed in San Jose, California federal court.

