Apple prevails against radiation exposure lawsuit

A federal judge in San Francisco has rejected a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Apple Inc of understating the amount of radiofrequency (RF) radiation emitted by several iPhone models.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled that the claims in the case were preempted by the Federal Communications Commission’s regulations on radio frequency exposure, granting summary judgment in favor of Apple.

