Apple wants plaintiffs' lawyers in iPhone throttling case kicked out

Apple Inc on Tuesday moved to sanction lawyers at Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy representing consumers who said the devicemaker’s software updates quietly slowed down older iPhone models to mislead them into buying new ones, saying they improperly disclosed confidential documents.

Apple argued in a motion filed in federal court in San Jose, California that the firm should be barred from serving as co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs after two of its lawyers discussed “highly confidential” company documents at a public hearing in March.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2G35WU4