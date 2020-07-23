Westlaw News
California appeals court rejects Apple TV consumer class action

Nate Raymond

A California appeals court has declined a bid by consumers who accused Apple Inc of misleading them by falsely touting the high-definition quality streaming capabilities of its Apple TVs to pursue their claims as a class.

California’s Sixth District Court of Appeal on Wednesday ruled that a trial judge did not abuse his discretion in finding that common questions did not exist that would allow damages and restitution to be determined on a class-wide basis.

