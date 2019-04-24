Westlaw News
April 24, 2019 / 10:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Plaintiffs' lawyers fight Apple bid to remove them from iPhone throttling case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers at Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy are accusing Apple Inc of seeking to remove them from representing consumers in a proposed class action alleging the company secretly slowed down aging iPhones as part of a “scorched-earth tactic” aimed at frustrating the litigation.

In a motion on Tuesday, lawyers at the firm urged a federal judge in San Jose, California, to reject Apple’s request that they be removed as lead plaintiffs’ attorneys in the litigation because they discussed confidential Apple records at a public hearing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vmw8nu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below