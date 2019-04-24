Plaintiffs' lawyers fight Apple bid to remove them from iPhone throttling case

Lawyers at Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy are accusing Apple Inc of seeking to remove them from representing consumers in a proposed class action alleging the company secretly slowed down aging iPhones as part of a “scorched-earth tactic” aimed at frustrating the litigation.

In a motion on Tuesday, lawyers at the firm urged a federal judge in San Jose, California, to reject Apple’s request that they be removed as lead plaintiffs’ attorneys in the litigation because they discussed confidential Apple records at a public hearing.

