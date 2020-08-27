Plaintiffs' lawyers in Apple throttling case seek $87.73 mln fee award

Plaintiffs’ law firms are seeking $87.73 million in fees for their role in securing a settlement of up to $500 million from Apple Inc to resolve claims that the company deliberately slowed down older iPhones as it launched new models.

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer said in a filing Wednesday in San Jose, California federal court that the award, representing 28.3% of the $310 million minimum settlement amount, was “fair and reasonable given the tremendous results achieved in the case.”

