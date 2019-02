A federal appeals court has denied a Texas lawyer’s request to send a malpractice lawsuit against him into arbitration over claims that he misrepresented the final settlement payout in a hernia mesh case.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously on Monday upheld a lower court’s decision to deny arbitration, clearing the way for the malpractice case to go forward in Rhode Island federal court.

