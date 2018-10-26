FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 26, 2018 / 11:31 AM / in 2 hours

5th Circuit throws out lawsuit over deadly hunting bow accident

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a grant of summary judgment to the manufacturer of a sports bow which was involved in a fatal accident, saying the lower court had correctly excluded the opinion of the plaintiff’s expert.

In a unanimous decision, a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the family suing Hoyt Archery Inc tried to rely on assertions not accepted by the scientific community, warranting summary judgment for the company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Rj6IQQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.