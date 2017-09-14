6th Circuit affirms dismissal of maritime asbestos claims

A federal appeals court said a district court was correct in dismissing on jurisdictional grounds the nearly 30-year-old claims of 12 U.S. Merchant Marine sailors who sued shipmakers over asbestos exposure.

In a decision on Wednesday, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit unanimously ruled 19 ship manufacturers did not waive their personal jurisdiction defense, affirming the district court’s dismissal of the cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vXVqae