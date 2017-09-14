FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6th Circuit affirms dismissal of maritime asbestos claims
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 14, 2017 / 10:50 PM / a month ago

6th Circuit affirms dismissal of maritime asbestos claims

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court said a district court was correct in dismissing on jurisdictional grounds the nearly 30-year-old claims of 12 U.S. Merchant Marine sailors who sued shipmakers over asbestos exposure.

In a decision on Wednesday, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit unanimously ruled 19 ship manufacturers did not waive their personal jurisdiction defense, affirming the district court’s dismissal of the cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vXVqae

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.