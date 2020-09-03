Calif. jury rejects asbestos claims against Honeywell in Zoom trial

A California jury in a pioneering trial held entirely via Zoom has found in favor of Honeywell Inc in a lawsuit brought by a former custodian, along with his wife, who said that asbestos in brake pads made by Honeywell predecessor Bendix Corp contributed to his mesothelioma.

The verdict, handed down Thursday, followed a weeks-long trial conducted using the teleconferencing platform Zoom in light of the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jurors heard testimony and deliberated from their homes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jEMyyE