September 3, 2020 / 10:42 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Calif. jury rejects asbestos claims against Honeywell in Zoom trial

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A California jury in a pioneering trial held entirely via Zoom has found in favor of Honeywell Inc in a lawsuit brought by a former custodian, along with his wife, who said that asbestos in brake pads made by Honeywell predecessor Bendix Corp contributed to his mesothelioma.

The verdict, handed down Thursday, followed a weeks-long trial conducted using the teleconferencing platform Zoom in light of the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jurors heard testimony and deliberated from their homes.

