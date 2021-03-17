CNA urges 3rd Circuit to keep asbestos plaintiffs' claims out of Montana court

Insurer CNA Financial Corp on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to bar plaintiffs from suing it in Montana state court over their exposure to asbestos in a W.R. Grace and Co mine in Montana.

Brian Burgess of Goodwin Procter, arguing for CNA, said the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel should reverse a bankruptcy court decision allowing the 27 plaintiffs to proceed in state court. He argued that Grace’s bankruptcy reorganization plan required them to go through a trust established for asbestos victims and disputed that the plaintiffs’ claims against CNA were independent from claims against Grace.

