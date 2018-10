Companies’ duty of care extends to employees’ family members claiming secondary exposure to asbestos, the Virginia Supreme Court held on Thursday.

In a 4-3 ruling, a majority of the state high court said companies had to foresee the risk of harm to which they exposed their workers’ families, even if the family members had no direct relationship with the employer.

