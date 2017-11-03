FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Connecticut Supreme Court tosses asbestos mesothelioma verdict
Sections
Featured
CEO says Kaspersky software also takes harmless files
Cyber Risk
CEO says Kaspersky software also takes harmless files
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Exchange-Traded Funds
MSCI blocks new stocks lacking voting rights
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 3, 2017 / 9:51 PM / in 2 hours

Connecticut Supreme Court tosses asbestos mesothelioma verdict

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a 2015 jury verdict against Wyeth Holdings Corp over a man’s death from asbestos exposure, saying his wife presented insufficient evidence to prove her claim.

The jury had awarded Marianne Bagley $804,000 dollars for the 2012 death of her husband, Wayne, a design engineer whose alleged exposure to asbestos-contaminated dust at a helicopter blade factory caused his mesothelioma.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lNJ2ZW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.