Connecticut Supreme Court tosses asbestos mesothelioma verdict

The Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a 2015 jury verdict against Wyeth Holdings Corp over a man’s death from asbestos exposure, saying his wife presented insufficient evidence to prove her claim.

The jury had awarded Marianne Bagley $804,000 dollars for the 2012 death of her husband, Wayne, a design engineer whose alleged exposure to asbestos-contaminated dust at a helicopter blade factory caused his mesothelioma.

