Energy & Environment
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 8, 2018 / 10:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Criticism piles up as EPA mulls new uses for asbestos

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency to consider new uses for asbestos and goods containing the material has been met with growing criticism as the debate heats up ahead of Friday’s end of a public comment period.

Following a Tuesday tweet by Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, blasting the proposal and accusing the Trump administration of attempting to “make asbestos great again,” more than 180 comments criticizing the rule changes have been submitted to the Federal Register website.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MzdnEE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
