Despite Zoom trial irregularities, Navy vet wins $2.5 mln asbestos verdict

A California jury has awarded more than $2.5 million to a retired U.S. Navy admiral who said he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos during his service in a case against insulation maker Metalclad Insulation Corp, though the award is likely to be sharply reduced in light of previous settlements with other parties.

The verdict for Ronald Wilgenbusch and his wife, Judith Wilgenbusch, followed a trial conducted largely over the videoconferencing platform Zoom in the Superior Court of California, County of Alameda, one of a handful of such trials since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Metalclad had sought a mistrial in light of irregularities related to Zoom.

