Massachusetts high court upholds 6-year limit for asbestos claims

Massachusetts’ high court on Friday ruled that the state’s six-year statute of limitations for construction tort claims also applies to diseases with long latency periods, such as those related to asbestos exposure.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in a unanimous decision said the legislative intent behind the six-year limit was clear and there was no room for interpretation. It said the statute of limitations applied even if defendants were aware of the potential health risks at the time of exposure.

