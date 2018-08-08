N.J. appeals court expands asbestos liability to non-original parts

A New Jersey appeals court has allowed an asbestos lawsuit to proceed against a group of companies including Ford Motor Co and Armstrong International Inc., finding they had a duty to warn of asbestos-containing components even if they did not manufacture the parts themselves.

A unanimous decision issued on Monday by a three-judge panel of the Appellate Division of New Jersey’s Superior Court overturned a lower court’s grant of summary judgment to companies.

