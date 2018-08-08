FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018

N.J. appeals court expands asbestos liability to non-original parts

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A New Jersey appeals court has allowed an asbestos lawsuit to proceed against a group of companies including Ford Motor Co and Armstrong International Inc., finding they had a duty to warn of asbestos-containing components even if they did not manufacture the parts themselves.

A unanimous decision issued on Monday by a three-judge panel of the Appellate Division of New Jersey’s Superior Court overturned a lower court’s grant of summary judgment to companies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OhxmIo


