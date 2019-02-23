N.Y. high court allows asbestos plaintiff second shot at Chevron despite prior settlement

New York’s highest court has allowed the wife of a deceased seaman to sue Chevron Corp over asbestos exposure she claims led her late husband to develop mesothelioma, finding that an earlier litigation release the man signed did not exclude her claims against the company.

The New York Court of Appeals in a 4-3 ruling on Thursday said Chevron was not entitled to summary judgment in the case because a 1997 release form it asked Mason South to sign as part of a settlement of earlier asbestos claims did not “unambiguously extinguish a future claim for mesothelioma.”

