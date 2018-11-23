California appeals court revives 'airborne asbestos emissions' cancer lawsuit

A California appeals court has revived a lawsuit against two former asbestos manufacturers alleging a man developed cancer due to airborne exposure to asbestos from plants several miles from his home.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 6th District California Court of Appeal in San Jose found the companies owe a duty of care that extends beyond the premises of their facilities and reversed a grant of summary judgment to the defendants.

