Westlaw News
November 23, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

California appeals court revives 'airborne asbestos emissions' cancer lawsuit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A California appeals court has revived a lawsuit against two former asbestos manufacturers alleging a man developed cancer due to airborne exposure to asbestos from plants several miles from his home.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 6th District California Court of Appeal in San Jose found the companies owe a duty of care that extends beyond the premises of their facilities and reversed a grant of summary judgment to the defendants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
