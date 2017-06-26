AstraZeneca escapes lawsuit over clinical drug trial

A federal judge has dismissed claims against AstraZeneca PLC by a Massachusetts lawyer who claimed he was misled into participating in a clinical trial of a cholesterol drug that failed to treat his kidney disease.

U.S. District Judge Dennis Saylor in Boston on Friday dismissed claims Edmund Ward brought against AstraZeneca and a Michigan-based company called AlphaCore Pharma that developed the drug. AstraZeneca unit MedImmune acquired AlphaCore in 2013.

