3rd Circuit buries GSK Avandia lawsuit over learned intermediary doctrine

A federal appeals court has thrown out a Utah man’s lawsuit alleging GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes drug Avandia caused his two heart attacks, finding his claims were barred because his doctor testified he would have prescribed the drug even knowing the risks.

Utah’s learned intermediary doctrine stipulates that drug manufacturers have a duty to warn prescribing physicians, rather than the patients themselves, of potential risks and the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday found the requirement had been met.

