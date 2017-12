A federal judge granted summary judgment to GlaxoSmithKline in the case brought by a Utah man who claimed the diabetes drug Avandia caused his heart trouble.

Judge Cynthia Rufe of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in her decision on Tuesday said the man and his wife had failed to prove that GSK’s failure to warn was the proximate cause of the man’s injuries.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CdytUh