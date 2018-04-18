FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 12:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

GSK Avandia suits get lost in translation as CA appeals court reverses summary judgment

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A California state appeals court has overturned a summary judgment ruling in four lawsuits alleging GlaxoSmithKline’s diabetes drug Avandia caused serious heart conditions, finding the Armenian plaintiffs’ lack of English prevented them from learning about the cause of their disease in time.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeals, Second District, ruled the trial court erred in applying a two-year statute of limitation on the claims after finding that extensive coverage of the drug’s risks should have alerted the plaintiffs.

