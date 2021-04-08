FDA vows to reduce toxins in baby food as manufacturers face lawsuits

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced a new plan for reducing levels of toxic elements in food commonly consumed by babies and young children.

The plan, called Closer to Zero, aims to establish limits for arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury in food for babies and children. It comes after a U.S. House of Representatives Oversight subcommittee announced its staff had found “dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals” in certain baby foods that could cause neurological damage, and called for new federal standards.

