May 15, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge will not allow alternate causation theory in first Bair Hugger bellwether

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over 3M Co’s Bair Hugger surgical warming blanket has denied plaintiffs’ request to introduce an alternative theory of causation in the first test trial.

In a series of evidentiary rulings, U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen in Minneapolis on Monday said lawyers for South Carolina retiree Louis Gareis could not tell jurors about one of their theories of how the heating blanket can cause bacterial infections.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GkAjU6

