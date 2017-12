A federal judge on Wednesday permitted all experts put forward by plaintiffs and defendants in the litigation over Bair Hugger surgical warming blankets, which patients allege cause deep-joint infections.

The decision by Judge Joan Ericksen of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota comes ahead of the first test trial in the multidistrict litigation, scheduled to begin on Feb. 26.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Cb1IWC