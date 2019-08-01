Judge jettisons all 5,000 cases in Bair Hugger surgical warming blanket MDL

A federal judge has dismissed more than 5,000 lawsuits alleging that a widely-used device produced by 3M Co to keep surgical patients warm caused them to develop infections, the company said on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Joan Erickson in Minneapolis issued the ruling on Wednesday after she granted 3M’s request to exclude the testimony of the plaintiffs’ medical experts about whether the Bair Hugger blanket can cause serious deep joint infections.

