Minnesota appeals court blocks lawsuits over surgical warming blanket

Plaintiffs who claim a widely used surgical warming blanket known as Bair Hugger increases bacterial infections cannot pursue their claims against 3M Co, which produces and markets the blanket, a Minnesota appeals court ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals of Minnesota in St. Paul on Monday said the trial court had rightly granted summary judgment to the company after excluding all of the plaintiffs’ experts as unreliable.

