FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plaintiffs in Bard IVC filter MDL urge court to unseal documents
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 21, 2017 / 12:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Plaintiffs in Bard IVC filter MDL urge court to unseal documents

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Plaintiffs suing C.R. Bard Inc over injuries allegedly caused by its vascular filters have asked a federal judge to deny the company’s request to seal several internal documents, saying the firm failed to present “compelling reasons” to withhold them from the public record.

In their opposition to Bard’s request filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on Friday, plaintiffs told Judge David Campbell, who oversees the more than 3,000 cases, that the documents did not contain any trade secrets.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AW05vB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.