Plaintiffs in Bard IVC filter MDL urge court to unseal documents

Plaintiffs suing C.R. Bard Inc over injuries allegedly caused by its vascular filters have asked a federal judge to deny the company’s request to seal several internal documents, saying the firm failed to present “compelling reasons” to withhold them from the public record.

In their opposition to Bard’s request filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on Friday, plaintiffs told Judge David Campbell, who oversees the more than 3,000 cases, that the documents did not contain any trade secrets.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AW05vB