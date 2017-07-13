FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parties in Bard IVC filter MDL spar over expert witnesses
July 13, 2017 / 9:56 PM / a month ago

Parties in Bard IVC filter MDL spar over expert witnesses

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

C.R. Bard on Wednesday asked a federal judge to exclude four expert witnesses from testifying for the plaintiffs in a case alleging the medical device company failed to warn of dangers from defectively designed vascular filters.

Lawyers for New Jersey-based C.R. Bard and its Peripheral Vascular unit asked U.S. District Judge David Campbell of the U.S. District Court of Southern Arizona to disqualify two of the plaintiffs' testifying expert witnesses and two of their consulting experts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ueZfdv

