The first of more than 3,500 cases alleging injuries from C.R. Bard Inc’s vascular filters goes to trial on March 13 in federal court in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lawyers will be closely watching the bellwether, especially after a jury rejected similar claims against another vascular filter maker, Cook Medical Inc, in November.

