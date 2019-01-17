Bard cannot seal documents admitted at IVC filter trials - federal judge

C.R. Bard Inc, which faces more than 5,700 federal lawsuits alleging its deep vein filters are defectively designed, cannot keep evidence partially disclosed in previous trials under seal, the federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge David Campbell in Phoenix, Arizona said the admission of the evidence at trial, even if not actually presented in court, waived a previous protective order.

