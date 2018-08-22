FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 10:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

C.R. Bard must face new trial in mesh case-Missouri appeals court

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A Missouri appeals court has ordered a new trial in a lawsuit alleging defects in a pelvic mesh implant made by C.R. Bard, finding the judge who oversaw a previous trial that ended in a defense verdict wrongly excluded testimony about the company’s prior criminal convictions.

In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals in Kansas City said plaintiff Eve Sherrer should have been allowed to question Bard executive John Weiland about the company’s 1994 guilty plea to charges it withheld information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about defective angioplasty catheters.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MIp0wa

