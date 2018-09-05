Judge bifurcates liability, damages in Bard IVC filter bellwether

A federal judge has ruled that an upcoming bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over injuries allegedly caused by C.R. Bard’s vein filters will be conducted in two phases, with the amount of any punitive damages to be decided in the second phase.

U.S. District Judge David Campbell in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday rejected an argument that the law of Wisconsin, where plaintiff Lisa Hyde lived when she received her vein filter implant, did not allow the trial to be bifurcated.

