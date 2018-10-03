FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018

Judge narrows scope of potential damages in C.R. Bard vein filter trial

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge presiding over the third bellwether trial in litigation alleging injuries from C.R. Bard’s vein filters has ruled the plaintiff will not be awarded damages for the possibility that she may develop heart arrhythmia in the future.

U.S. District Judge David Campbell in Phoenix ruled Monday that an expert for the plaintiff, Lisa Hyde, had offered testimony only that an arrhythmia was possible, not probable. He granted in part a motion for judgment as a matter of law filed by Bard last week after Hyde finished presenting her evidence.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2O3ADPF

