New Jersey jury hits Bard with $68 mln in pelvic mesh trial

A state court jury in New Jersey has ordered medical device maker C.R. Bard Inc to pay $68 million to a South Carolina woman and her husband, who claimed she suffered injuries after being implanted with Bard’s pelvic mesh devices.

The jury in New Jersey Superior Court, Bergen County, awarded Mary and Thomas McGinnis $35 million in punitive damages on Friday and $33 million in compensatory damages on Thursday. The awards came in the company’s first pelvic mesh trial in Murray Hill, New Jersey-based Bard’s home state, where hundreds of similar lawsuits have been consolidated.

