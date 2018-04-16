FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 16, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Jersey jury hits Bard with $68 mln in pelvic mesh trial

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A state court jury in New Jersey has ordered medical device maker C.R. Bard Inc to pay $68 million to a South Carolina woman and her husband, who claimed she suffered injuries after being implanted with Bard’s pelvic mesh devices.

The jury in New Jersey Superior Court, Bergen County, awarded Mary and Thomas McGinnis $35 million in punitive damages on Friday and $33 million in compensatory damages on Thursday. The awards came in the company’s first pelvic mesh trial in Murray Hill, New Jersey-based Bard’s home state, where hundreds of similar lawsuits have been consolidated.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EOwLJ5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.