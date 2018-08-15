Parties in Bard IVC filter MDL agree to remand 10 cases for trial

C.R. Bard Inc and plaintiffs suing it over injuries allegedly caused by its vein filters agreed on Tuesday on a summary of a three-year-old multidistrict litigation to help prepare district court judges to whom 10 cases have been remanded.

Trials of the 10 cases, which proceeded before cases were consolidated into an MDL before U.S. District Judge David Campbell in Phoenix, Arizona, in August 2015, will not be considered bellwether, or test, trials.

