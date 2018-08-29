FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 29, 2018 / 11:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Woman in upcoming Bard IVC filter trial urges judge to allow expert testimony

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

One of the plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over injuries allegedly caused by C. R. Bard’s vein filters is urging the presiding judge to allow expert testimony in an upcoming trial that the company claims was precluded by a previous ruling.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Lisa Hyde asked MDL Judge David Campbell in federal court in Phoenix, Arizona, to allow the testimony of several medical experts who claim the company has an obligation to inform doctors and patients of the filters’ alleged risk of breaking.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NtCGbC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.