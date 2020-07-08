2nd Circuit vacates injunctive settlement in Barilla pasta case

A federal appeals court has tossed out a class action settlement that would have required pasta maker Barilla SpA to print lines on its pasta boxes to show how full they are.

The order, handed down Wednesday by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said that past purchasers of the product could not maintain a class action seeking injunctive relief. It upheld the objection of Adam Shulman, a potential class member and a lawyer with the Center for Class Action Fairness at the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute. The deal would have included up to $450,000 in legal fees but no money award for the class.

