Bayer brings back Xarelto lawyers for glyphosate defense

Bayer AG has brought back a seasoned team of lawyers who previously delivered the company trial wins in litigation over blood thinner Xarelto to join its defense against claims that glyphosate-containing weedkillers manufactured by its Monsanto unit cause cancer.

Pamela Yates, William Hoffman and Julie du Pont of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Friday filed appearances on behalf of the German life science giant in the high-stakes San Francisco-based federal multidistrict litigation over its glyphosate-containing weedkiller RoundUp.

