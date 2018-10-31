Westlaw News
October 31, 2018 / 11:35 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Bayer brings back Xarelto lawyers for glyphosate defense

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Bayer AG has brought back a seasoned team of lawyers who previously delivered the company trial wins in litigation over blood thinner Xarelto to join its defense against claims that glyphosate-containing weedkillers manufactured by its Monsanto unit cause cancer.

Pamela Yates, William Hoffman and Julie du Pont of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Friday filed appearances on behalf of the German life science giant in the high-stakes San Francisco-based federal multidistrict litigation over its glyphosate-containing weedkiller RoundUp.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DeqGsS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.