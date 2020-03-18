Bayer asks Illinois top court to toss Essure cases by 160 out-of-state women

Bayer AG on Wednesday urged Illinois’ top court to dismiss claims by 160 out-of-state women who claim it failed to warn of the dangers associated with its Essure birth control device, saying the cases could not be pursued in the state.

The Illinois Supreme Court considered whether to allow the cases to proceed against Bayer during arguments held in Springfield that were streamed online so members of the public unable to attend due to the COVID-19 outbreak could watch.

