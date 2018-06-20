FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 12:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

NJ appeals court affirms dismissal of Bayer contraceptive suit

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

A New Jersey appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit alleging Bayer AG’s contraceptive pills Yaz and Yasmin caused gallstones and blood clots, saying the plaintiff’s purported expert report could have been drafted by anyone.

The Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division, on Monday affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of Rhonda Fuller’s case on the grounds that she did not serve Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc and Bayer Pharma AG, the two defendants in the suit, with an acceptable expert report.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JV2akw

