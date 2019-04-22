Judge denies class cert in trans-fat Benecol case, cites repeat plaintiff’s credibility

Johnson & Johnson has defeated a bid by a woman to certify a class of New York-based consumers alleging the label for its vegetable oil-based butter substitute Benecol falsely claimed that it has no trans fat.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan in a decision made public on Monday denied class certification, citing “credible concerns” regarding whether the woman seeking to serve as the lead plaintiff bought Benecol during the relevant period.

