Claims against Target, others over biotin supplement preempted, court rules

A class action lawsuit accusing big box retailer Target Corp and nutritional supplement makers International Vitamin Corp and Perrigo Co of falsely marketing biotin, a nutritional supplement, as promoting healthy hair and skin is preempted by federal law, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday that the claims made on the supplement’s label were protected by the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) as general claims about the structure and function of biotin, and that the product included appropriate disclaimers, affirming a lower court order dismissing the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iaCu0Y