No MDL for Blue Spike’s tech-security patent suits - JPML

A federal judicial panel on Wednesday refused a motion by tech-security patent holder Blue Spike to consolidate pretrial proceedings for the nine patent infringement lawsuits it has filed against several television, computer and smartphone manufacturers.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation found that there was a great deal of variation in Blue Spike’s cases against Barnes & Noble, Nvidia, Roku, Toshiba, Vizio and other tech companies, and consolidating them as a multidistrict litigation “may thwart the orderly resolution of the cases.”

