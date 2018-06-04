FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 11:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

The next battleground after SCOTUS' BMS ruling? Class actions, defense lawyers say

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Product liability defense lawyers expect the U.S. Supreme Court to eventually look at making explicit that the restrictions it placed on where plaintiffs can bring injury claims in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California also apply to class actions.

Speaking at a panel discussion organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Legal Reform, Anand Agneshwar of Arnold & Porter and Archis Parasharami of Mayer Brown on Monday said they expected jurisdictional issues in class actions to bubble up before the high court sooner or later.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jbwgj9

