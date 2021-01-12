Southwest flight attendants' lawsuit over Boeing 737 MAX grounding tossed

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action brought by Southwest Airlines Inc flight attendants accusing Boeing Co of concealing design and safety defects of the 737 MAX aircraft that led to its grounding, causing them to lose wages and other compensation.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman in Chicago found that the flight attendants had failed to link Boeing’s conduct to their own losses, writing Monday that the lawsuit was “long on the details of defendant’s problems with the aircraft” but “short ... on how defendant’s efforts to hide the problems affected the individual plaintiffs.”

