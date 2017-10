A federal judge denied a bid by German auto parts supplier Bosch GmbH to have claims alleging it played a role in the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal dismissed.

Judge Charles Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in his Monday order said the four named U.S. VW franchise dealers who brought a lawsuit against Bosch had standing and adequately pleaded their fraud claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: goo.gl/WL7C3n