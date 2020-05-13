Bosch can't enforce 'Dieselgate' deal with 61 opt-out VW owners - judge

German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH cannot force 61 Volkswagen vehicle owners who reneged on a settlement resolving claims that it facilitated the automaker’s diesel emissions cheating scheme to accept the deal, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco on Tuesday said the proposed deal with several vehicle owners who opted out of a $327.5 million class action settlement was not binding because Bosch did not accept its terms in time.

